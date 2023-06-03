Manipur, Northeast, New Delhi

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
The most important development in the ongoing crisis in Manipur is that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has himself gone there to try and douse the fire.
It isn’t just one of those flying visits to an outpost distant from New Delhi. Land, speak to the press, hold two meetings with the state government and officials, meet some delegations and head back home to sleep at night, the usual. He has stayed there for four days.
It isn’t just the longest time he has spent in a troubled state in his years as home minister; it is probably the longest any home minister has spent camping in the capital of a disturbed state.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or