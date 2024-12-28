Manmohan Singh: The uncharismatic leader who transformed India's economy

Charisma. The late Manmohan Singh had many gifts, but charisma was not one of them. That lack of charisma was actually foundational to his political career and his remarkable achievements.

He would, on the basis of his concrete achievements, be considered India’s best-ever finance minister and, arguably, the best Prime Minister. As a lifelong policy wonk, his combination of intellectual ability and hard work allowed him to acquire the skills required to handle difficult economic situations on a vast scale.

Politicians found him unthreatening due to his lack of charisma. He had no power base, and no apparent interest in