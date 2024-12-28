Business Standard

Manmohan Singh: The uncharismatic leader who transformed India's economy

Manmohan Singh: The uncharismatic leader who transformed India's economy

Manmohan Singh had no power base or interest in building one, yet his legacy speaks for itself

Manmohan Singh
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Devangshu Datta
Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 12:47 AM IST

Charisma. The late Manmohan Singh had many gifts, but charisma was not one of them. That lack of charisma was actually foundational to his political career and his remarkable achievements.
 
He would, on the basis of his concrete achievements, be considered India’s best-ever finance minister and, arguably, the best Prime Minister. As a lifelong policy wonk, his combination of intellectual ability and hard work allowed him to acquire the skills required to handle difficult economic situations on a vast scale. 
 
Politicians found him unthreatening due to his lack of charisma. He had no power base, and no apparent interest in
Manmohan Singh BS Opinion Dr MMS @ reforms Economic reforms 1991

