Manmohan vs Modi: False debate on both sides

The Modi government needs to thank previous governments for midwifing the GST and highlighting its value, which helped overcome Modi's own reservations about the reform

Manmohan Singh (left) speaks with Narendra Modi during the inauguration ceremony of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Museum in Ahmedabad on October 29, 2013 (file PHOTO:REUTERS)
Arvind Subramanian
7 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 11:20 PM IST
The near-completion of ten years of the Modi government has naturally provoked a comparison with the previous ten years of the Manmohan Singh government. But in the economic realm, this is a false debate with selective argument and convenient amnesia on both sides of the political spectrum. Partisan political battles are natural, even healthy, in a democracy where each party has to distinguish itself from the other. But nation-building is a continuous process, with each government building on the work of its predecessor while learning from its mistakes. And that must be the spirit for assessing the past two decades
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

