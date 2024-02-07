Manmohan vs Modi: False debate on both sides

The near-completion of ten years of the Modi government has naturally provoked a comparison with the previous ten years of the Manmohan Singh government. But in the economic realm, this is a false debate with selective argument and convenient amnesia on both sides of the political spectrum. Partisan political battles are natural, even healthy, in a democracy where each party has to distinguish itself from the other. But nation-building is a continuous process, with each government building on the work of its predecessor while learning from its mistakes. And that must be the spirit for assessing the past two decades
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper