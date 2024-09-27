Mann visible in Haryana polls, but Punjab governance needs attention

In March this year, Arvind Kejriwal, then Delhi chief minister, was arrested on suspicion of money laundering in connection with alleged corruption in awarding liquor licences.

The Lok Sabha polls were just around the corner. Mr Kejriwal was the country’s first serving chief minister to be arrested. State ministers Atishi, now chief minister, and Saurabh Bhardwaj, who were leading a mega protest march in Delhi, and other protesters were detained. Dramatic visuals from ITO (in central Delhi) showed Atishi being dragged away by cops to a bus meant to take the protesters to the nearest police station.

As part