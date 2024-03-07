Sensex (    %)
                             
Mauritius deepens India's naval reach

With the Maldives veering towards China, Mauritius is emerging as a decisive factor in ensuring India's dominance in the Indian Ocean Region

Indian Naval Shipment
Harsh V PantSamir Bhattacharya
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 10:19 PM IST
On February 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart, Pravind Jugnauth, jointly inaugurated a new airstrip and jetty on the Mauritian archipelago of Agaléga, thereby underlining India’s role as a net security provider in the Indian Ocean Region.

This infrastructure development project, along with six more India-assisted development projects in Mauritius, is part of the Modi administration’s Security and Growth for All (Sagar) policy. The policy aims to deepen India’s economic and security cooperation with maritime partners, further helping them in improving their maritime security capabilities. The new infrastructure will also bolster India’s image as a maritime power and
Topics : BS Opinion Indian Naval power India Maldives ties infrastructure

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 10:19 PM IST

