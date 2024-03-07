Mauritius deepens India's naval reach

On February 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart, Pravind Jugnauth, jointly inaugurated a new airstrip and jetty on the Mauritian archipelago of Agaléga, thereby underlining India’s role as a net security provider in the Indian Ocean Region.

This infrastructure development project, along with six more India-assisted development projects in Mauritius, is part of the Modi administration’s Security and Growth for All (Sagar) policy. The policy aims to deepen India’s economic and security cooperation with maritime partners, further helping them in improving their maritime security capabilities. The new infrastructure will also bolster India’s image as a maritime power and