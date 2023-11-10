Meaningful updates

What’s common between AI, Bazball, deinfluencing, nepo baby, ultra-processed, canon event, debanking, greedflation, semaglutide, and ULEZ? These all were on a 2023 list of new terms that the dictionary publisher Collins said reflected “our ever-evolving language and the concerns of those who use it”; the most notable was AI aka “artificial intelligence” and its (the abbreviation’s) use quadrupled over the past year.

The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) estimates that there are around 170,000 words in current use, plus an additional 47,000 obsolete words. But that’s not enough. In 2022 alone, over 650 new words — from slang to pop-psychology terms — were added to OED, catering to our ever-evolving need for neologisms.



Before we discuss how new words constantly enter