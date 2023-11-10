Sensex (0.11%)
64904.68 + 72.48
Nifty (0.15%)
19425.35 + 30.05
Heatmap

Meaningful updates

How new words are reshaping our understanding of the world around us

Merriam- Webster dictionary, new words
Premium

Kumar Abishek
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 10:48 PM IST
Follow Us
What’s common between AI, Bazball, deinfluencing, nepo baby, ultra-processed, canon event, debanking, greedflation, semaglutide, and ULEZ? These all were on a 2023 list of new terms that the dictionary publisher Collins said reflected “our ever-evolving language and the concerns of those who use it”; the most notable was AI aka “artificial intelligence” and its (the abbreviation’s) use quadrupled over the past year.

The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) estimates that there are around 170,000 words in current use, plus an additional 47,000 obsolete words. But that’s not enough. In 2022 alone, over 650 new words — from slang to pop-psychology terms — were added to OED, catering to our ever-evolving need for neologisms.
 
Before we discuss how new words constantly enter
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Why and how Collins Dictionary chose 'AI' as the word of the year for 2023

Rizz, thirst trap, simp: Merriam-Webster adds 690 new words to dictionary

Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen review: Brings sensors for smart routines, and more

Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip for 5G smartphones on budget

Indian-origin Dev Shah wins US spelling bee with the word 'Psammophile'

Why Karwa Chauth is the new marketing tentpole

The politics of 'working from jail'

Dominance and vibrancy: Is Indian business getting oligopolistic?

COP28: A mirror to pledges and promises

North-South divide at a crossroads

Topics : Wrong words Oxford English Dictionary Generation Z

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayKoffee with Karan Season 8Dhanteras 2023 Wishes & QuotesSA vs AFG LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon