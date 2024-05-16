Measuring up to the standard

In an era when rapid technological advancement fuels economic growth, the landscape of standards-making and governance has undergone a significant transformation. Each new technological innovation necessitates standardisation for widespread global adoption. However, the pace of adoption, particularly in innovative digital technologies, often outstrips the traditional standard development processes, leading to emergence of de facto standards, such as the Windows operating system or the Intel CPU architecture.

The rapid technological evolution has reshaped the landscape of global standardisation bodies. Traditional entities like the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which were heavily influenced