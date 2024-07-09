Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Media's window problem

With a deluge of films and shows, timing their release right is proving to be a challenge for the industry

movies , film production
Premium

Representational Image

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 10:01 PM IST
Every year, there are a few months when the death knell of the film business is sounded. The first six months of this year have been such a period. But just as media reports were talking of the industry’s trauma, along came Aditya Sarpotdar’s Munjya and Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. They have broken the dry spell with good box-office performance. Movies are back in business.

Of the several reasons for the somewhat dull first half, the most important is windows. India, the world’s largest film-making country, released close to 1,800 films in 2023. The number ranges
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

PremiumBS Opinion, Raisina hill, Budget 2024, Union Budget, Budget 2024-25, budget 2024 date and time, nirmala sitharaman budget 2024, budget 2024 date announcement live, budget 2024 date announcement, Union Budget 2024 Highlights, Union Budget 2024 Live Up

Focus back on raising revenue

PremiumIran President Masoud Pezeshkian

Hope - scepticism in Iran

PremiumFarmers, Farmer, agriculture

Enabling farmers

MNC, multinational corporations

Best of BS Opinion: MNC selldowns, data analysis and GST policy, more

PremiumMNC, multinational corporations

MNC selldowns

Topics : BS Opinion media industry Bollywood movies Hindi movies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEPaytm CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon