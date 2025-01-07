Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Migration: A dream or a nightmare for labour and national integration?

Migration: A dream or a nightmare for labour and national integration?

Accelerating inter-state migration will not only enhance the efficiency of the labour market but also foster national integration

Indian economy, worker, labour, population
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Ashok K Lahiri
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has witnessed internal migration for centuries. For instance, even in the 19th century, Marwaris from Rajasthan could be found as businessmen in the easternmost regions of the country, Marathas as warriors in its northwestern and southern parts, and Bengalis, Tamils, and Telugus spread across the nation as employees of the John Company and the subsequent British imperial government.
 
With economic development, the spread of education, and a bulge in the proportion of youth in the population, internal migration has accelerated in recent times. Its scale came into sharp focus during the Covid-19 lockdown. Special trains and buses had to
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Labourer Migration labour market

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon