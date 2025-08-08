Misjudging a presidency: How overconfidence about Trump era turned to anger

There are a lot of people in New Delhi who would like us to forget exactly how pleased, even smug, they were when President Donald Trump was voted into office in the United States (US) last year. The rest of the world might be concerned about his impulsiveness, his wayward economic instincts, and his willingness to burn bridges with America’s friends. But India, these people would tell us, was different. We were confident that we would emerge ahead in the Trump era. Perhaps we thought we knew how to deal with leaders with problematic economic policies? Perhaps we imagined we