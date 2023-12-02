Sensex (0.74%)
Mission Punjab, not Pannun

There is a need to focus back on Punjab. Working with credible political forces there, even adversaries, would serve the national interest better than fighting in the courtrooms of New York

pannun, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Premium

File photo of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Shekhar Gupta
7 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 09:30 AM IST
These are early days in the unfolding situation, but other things can safely be said about India-US relations in the wake of the Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issue.

One, both sides do not want this to spin out of control or onto an emotional plane. Accordingly, both have made sure that temperatures do not rise, each keeping emotion out of its argument.

Two, each is giving the other political and diplomatic space. India to the US by expressing concern over the charges, not dismissing these outright as fake, and promising a high-level inquiry. The US to India by saying it appreciates this response, that the inquiry is a positive step, and that it awaits the outcome.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics : BS Opinion Shekhar Gupta Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Khalistan movement

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 09:30 AM IST

