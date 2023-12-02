Mission Punjab, not Pannun

These are early days in the unfolding situation, but other things can safely be said about India-US relations in the wake of the Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issue.

One, both sides do not want this to spin out of control or onto an emotional plane. Accordingly, both have made sure that temperatures do not rise, each keeping emotion out of its argument.

Two, each is giving the other political and diplomatic space. India to the US by expressing concern over the charges, not dismissing these outright as fake, and promising a high-level inquiry. The US to India by saying it appreciates this response, that the inquiry is a positive step, and that it awaits the outcome.