Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Monetary policy preview: If it ain't broke, don't fix it

Core inflation is falling, and the rupee is stable. But the more pertinent question here is whether there is a need for monetary easing. Let's discuss the key determinants

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Pranjul Bhandari
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It’s hard to believe, but true.

For the first time in recent memory, core inflation is falling despite robust growth. The dominant narrative puts it down to a rise in India’s ability to grow, which economists call potential growth.

But some other factors may be at play.

One, China seems to be exporting disinflation. Increases in wages are slowing, and export prices are falling. The Chinese currency has also become far more competitive, so it’s no surprise that China’s export volumes are rising.

India, meanwhile, has ramped up imports of consumer goods and is likely importing some of this disinflation.
Two, commodity prices eased in
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI monetary policy: 5 key announcements from the governor's speech today

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

RBI Monetary Policy Committee meet: Check date, time and what to expect

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?

Understanding the microplastics threat

Dollar is more than a currency

Lower inequality amid slower growth: A mixed bag

Should I-T babus or voters decide the fate of the Congress?

Typo can't be basis for denial of claim

Topics : Reserve Bank of India monetary policies BS Opinion China exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveJEE Main Admit Card 2024OnePlus Nord CE4Lok Sabha Election LiveTorrent Power Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon