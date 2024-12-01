Monetary policy: RBI faces Hobson's choice on policy rate cut decision

In the first week of November, the US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.5-4.75 per cent, its lowest level since March 2023. In a unanimous vote, the Fed's policy committee went for a second successive cut in the current cycle. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

Fed’s two rate cuts so far this year have reduced the federal funds rate by a combined 75 basis points.

Analysts say that the larger impact will be felt if the Fed continues to cut rates in its December meeting and into 2025.