MSME participation in AEO programme grows but more awareness needed

A recent joint study by World Customs Organization (WCO), International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), and World Trade Organization (WTO) on integrating micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) into Authorized Economic Operators (AEO) programme praises the Indian Customs for its initiatives but says that it increasingly needs to evolve from a large-enterprise focussed model into a truly inclusive framework — one that enables MSMEs to graduate from peripheral operators to trust-certified participants.

The AEO programme developed by the WCO in 2005 under its SAFE (Security and Facilitation in a Global Environment) Framework urges all Customs administrations