Mudra loans power millions of small businesses, fuelling India's growth

For the country’s 57.7 million micro and small enterprises, the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) a decade ago on April 8, 2015, was a watershed moment. Aimed at bridging prevailing credit gaps through collateral-free business loans, this initiative has been instrumental in empowering millions of first-time entrepreneurs and small business owners with formal credit access.

Focused on funding the unfunded, PMMY was launched with three categories of Mudra loans, Shishu, Kishor and Tarun, providing a maximum of ~50,000, ~500,000 and ~10 lakh by way of financial assistance to eligible borrowers. Each loan category was designed to cater