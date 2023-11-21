Sensex (0.42%)
Mundra Port@25: Trailblazing entrepreneurship

How regulatory changes and entrepreneurial ambition transformed a once-sleepy fishing village into a global maritime giant

Mundra port
Premium

Vinayak Chatterjee
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 9:47 PM IST
In the early 1990s, a well-established Gujarati businessman from Ahmedabad walked along the shores of a sleepy fishing village called Mundra. Small boats bobbed up and down in the tiny harbour as the languid waves of the Gulf of Kutch splattered onto swampy, salt-encrusted wastelands. These barren beaches were not worth a second look for a businessman pondering his future and fired with entrepreneurial energy. But what Gautam Adani saw was different. His inner eye visualised towering cranes and the biggest cargo ships of the world docked alongside.

Quick to seize an opportunity embedded in a liberalising Indian economy, the young businessman briskly set about implementing his vision to build a world-class port, overcoming numerous obstacles along the way.

Circa 2023, and
Topics : BS Opinion maritime sector Gujarat

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 9:47 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon