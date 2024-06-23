Municipal corp's plan revisions deemed illegal

Seven buildings constructed by Seth Developers formed seven societies without the builder’s cooperation, leading to several grievances among the residents. Despite original plans allowing for seven buildings with 601 parking slots, only 146 were provided. Additionally, there was inadequate space for the movement of a fire brigade. This shortage of open space was attributed to changes in the layout to construct two additional buildings.

The societies approached the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to stop the construction. When no action was taken, they filed a civil suit against Seth Developers, TMC, and 11 flat purchasers who had booked flats