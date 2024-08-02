Any list of must-watch Olympic movies must invariably start with Chariots of Fire and must end with Munich. But I presume most of us have seen both these classics over the years. That is why my picks for today are more recent — not the usual age-old favourites that get counted every time the theme is the Olympics.



My first must-watch is the 2014 release, The Gabby Douglas Story. This biopic follows US Olympian Gabby Douglas, the first Black gymnast to become the individual all-around champion in the 2012 London Olympics. She also became the first US