Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Must-watch Olympic movies

The picks are more recent, not the usual age-old favourites that get counted every time the theme is the Olympics

Paris Olympic, Olympics, Olympics, Paris Olympic 2024
Premium

Sandeep Goyal
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 11:28 PM IST
Any list of must-watch Olympic movies must invariably start with Chariots of Fire and must end with Munich. But I presume most of us have seen both these classics over the years. That is why my picks for today are more recent — not the usual age-old favourites that get counted every time the theme is the Olympics. 
 
My first must-watch is the 2014 release, The Gabby Douglas Story. This biopic follows US Olympian Gabby Douglas, the first Black gymnast to become the individual all-around champion in the 2012 London Olympics. She also became the first US
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Olympics 2024: Ramita Jindal finishes 7th in 10m air rifle women's final

Olympic 2024: Freestyle BMX star Hannah Roberts aims for gold in Paris

Olympics 2024: Ponnappa-Crasto stare at early exit after group stage defeat

Olympics: Bronze medallist Manu Bhaker thanks govt for all the support

Olympics: Bhaker's dedication, hard work, passion paid off, says Bindra

Topics : Olympic Games BS Opinion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon