Navigating a MAD world

The US, Russia, China, France, the UK, India, Pakistan and North Korea acknowledge possessing nuclear weapons. Israel is believed to have a secret arsenal. Iran may also be on the verge of developing nukes.

South Africa dismantled its arsenal but it is “nuclear-latent”, meaning it could rebuild an arsenal quickly if it chose. There’s a long list of nations like South Africa, which are all a “screwdriver’s turn” away from possessing nukes. There are also 28 nations (apart from ones with nukes) that “endorse” the use of nukes, including the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) and the Collective