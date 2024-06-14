Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Navigating a MAD world

Mutually assured destruction is the cornerstone of strategies to prevent nuclear war, but the leaders in charge of the codes hardly inspire confidence

The US, Russia, China, France, the UK, India, Pakistan and North Korea acknowledge possessing nuclear weapons. Israel is believed to have a secret arsenal. Iran may also be on the verge of developing nukes
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 10:31 PM IST
The US, Russia, China, France, the UK, India, Pakistan and North Korea acknowledge possessing nuclear weapons. Israel is believed to have a secret arsenal. Iran may also be on the verge of developing nukes.

South Africa dismantled its arsenal but it is “nuclear-latent”, meaning it could rebuild an arsenal quickly if it chose. There’s a long list of nations like South Africa, which are all a “screwdriver’s turn” away from possessing nukes. There are also 28 nations (apart from ones with nukes) that “endorse” the use of nukes, including the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) and the Collective
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : NATO BS Opinion Nuclear test Nuclear arms NATO weapons NATO alliance Nuclear

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon