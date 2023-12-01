Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Navigating AI's dystopian realities

Considering the outcomes of the Bletchley summit, it is evident balancing the payoffs and perils of artificial intelligence won't be easy

artificial intelligence, Ai
Premium

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 10:38 PM IST
Follow Us
ChatGPT was unveiled on November 30, 2022, and caught on like wildfire. It is currently being accessed by over 100 million users a week. Half a dozen other companies have released similar AI chatbots to grab some market share.

Multiple experts and policymakers have debated the dangers of artificial intelligence, or AI. There was a proposal to slow things down, with a six-month development moratorium. That was ignored. In November 2023, the Bletchley Declaration was released as a joint statement from the AI Safety Summit.

The Summit was attended by many nations, including India. Russia was about the only absentee among technologically advanced nations. The declaration read in part: “We resolve to work together in an inclusive manner to ensure
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Addverb: Automation company making robots in India, for the world

AI-powered US military drone kills operator during simulated test: Report

Indian GCCs becoming a sandbox for global organisations: Nasscom V-C

Tech tango: Slow robot deployment, not accidents, worries Indian industry

Agri robots to eye for lunar rovers: Indian deep tech startups come of age

Henry Kissinger: An era-defining failure

Handle with care: India's latest GDP numbers flatter but don't deceive

Henry Kissinger: Flawed genius who will be missed more in China than the US

Q2FY24 GDP surprised on the upside

Building the fighter fleet

Topics : Artificial intelligence BS Opinion Robots and artificial intelligence Technology

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 10:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon