Navigating AI's dystopian realities

ChatGPT was unveiled on November 30, 2022, and caught on like wildfire. It is currently being accessed by over 100 million users a week. Half a dozen other companies have released similar AI chatbots to grab some market share.

Multiple experts and policymakers have debated the dangers of artificial intelligence, or AI. There was a proposal to slow things down, with a six-month development moratorium. That was ignored. In November 2023, the Bletchley Declaration was released as a joint statement from the AI Safety Summit.

The Summit was attended by many nations, including India. Russia was about the only absentee among technologically advanced nations. The declaration read in part: “We resolve to work together in an inclusive manner to ensure