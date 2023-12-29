Navigating smog and devotion on the road

In late October, just after Bijoya Dasami (known as Dussehra in North India), I drove from Delhi to Corbett. I have driven that route countless times over the last 15 years, often carrying on into the hills. So, I know the road conditions across seasons.

In several respects, the 275 km drive from Delhi to Ramnagar has become far less strenuous. The road quality is excellent in most parts, with multiple lanes and smooth surfaces. The completion of multiple bypasses has reduced the delays involved in navigating congested small towns. The expressway into and out of Delhi has enormously cut