These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

The growing market for Indian cinema

India's growth rate and the sanctity of GDP deflator

AI can transform school education, minimise drudgery to improve quality

Slums in the urban ecosystem

LIVE: Canada issues travel advisory for its residents going to India

Centre to come up with a single trade body to promote exports: Report

Nijjar, Trudeau's allegations and India's counter: All you need to know

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar and why his murder has led to a diplomatic row

India rejects Canada's allegations after expulsion of top Indian diplomat

World trade is undergoing a profound transformation. The US and EU governments have started emphasising industrial policy over trade policy, prioritising local production and job creation over adherence to World

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com