Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Navigating the export maze for MSMEs

Digitisation holds immense potential to revolutionise MSME exports. Digital technologies can streamline exports, reduce costs, expand reach, and enhance operational efficiency

digital transport
Premium

Representative Picture

Manish Shah
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2024 | 9:23 PM IST
Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) constitute nearly half the country’s total exports, contributing approximately 33 per cent to its GDP. However, the facilitation of these exports is primarily orchestrated by significant export houses, mainly due to two key factors: Scarcity of market information and deficiency in business contacts. The absence of a formal institutional structure in numerous MSMEs places them at a disadvantage in addressing information asymmetries. In contrast to larger corporations endowed with dedicated resources for advertising, market research, and distribution networks, MSMEs often need more financial capabilities due to their smaller scale. 

Another prominent hurdle for MSMEs venturing
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Satellite internet to be reality soon: Jio Satellite, OneWeb get licences

PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 600 cr-worth First Mile Connectivity projects

ITeS, MSMEs set for stable growth amid global slowdown, shows report

Budget focus on infra, connectivity to help real estate growth: Experts

Budget 2024: PM GatiShakti to be utilised for 3 major railway corridors

How long will the bull run continue for PSU banks?

To-do list for Modi 3.0

Putin has already lost

Startup & family business governance

Are you not entertained by Bazball?

Topics : BS Opinion MSMEs digital connectivity Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2024 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon