Navigating the export maze for MSMEs

Another prominent hurdle for MSMEs venturing

Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) constitute nearly half the country’s total exports, contributing approximately 33 per cent to its GDP. However, the facilitation of these exports is primarily orchestrated by significant export houses, mainly due to two key factors: Scarcity of market information and deficiency in business contacts. The absence of a formal institutional structure in numerous MSMEs places them at a disadvantage in addressing information asymmetries. In contrast to larger corporations endowed with dedicated resources for advertising, market research, and distribution networks, MSMEs often need more financial capabilities due to their smaller scale.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com