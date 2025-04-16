Navigating the tariff shock: India's balancing act on global trade

It is now clear that American President Donald Trump is determined to upend the global trade order. However, the shape of the new order remains unclear. The eventual outcome will likely be significantly different from what Mr Trump or his close associates have in mind. Nevertheless, the interim chaos will have consequences and worsen the economic outlook. The layers and contradictions in what Mr Trump intends to do — or is doing — are difficult to capture in a single piece. This column looks at where India stands and its possible options.

There is relief that the so-called reciprocal tariffs