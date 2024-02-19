Neuromarketing may pivot again

Neuromarketing was making news more than a decade and a half ago. But what is neuromarketing? It is the science of studying the brain waves to figure out how we react to a marketing stimulus. For example, we have five pack designs for a new brand of juice. How can we get consumers to tell us which is the one they like the best? We can show them the packs and ask for their opinion. Some decades ago, a new tool was developed that studied the dilation of our pupils to figure out which pack excites us more than the

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper