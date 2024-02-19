Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Neuromarketing may pivot again

Marketers found the EEG technology useful to map the brain activity of a consumer when they are in the process of receiving marketing messages, pack designs, advertising etc

neuro, medical, brain, pharma
Premium

Representative image

Ambi Parameswaran
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 7:40 PM IST
Neuromarketing was making news more than a decade and a half ago. But what is neuromarketing? It is the science of studying the brain waves to figure out how we react to a marketing stimulus. For example, we have five pack designs for a new brand of juice. How can we get consumers to tell us which is the one they like the best? We can show them the packs and ask for their opinion. Some decades ago, a new tool was developed that studied the dilation of our pupils to figure out which pack excites us more than the
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

IIT Madras reports 19% rise in internship offers for 2023-24 batch

IIT Madras establishes first international campus in Tanzania's Zanzibar

IIT Madras targets incubating 100 startups across various sectors in 2024

'Not a picnic spot': Madras HC on entry of non-Hindus in Palani temples

IIT Madras partners with technology firm Altair for e-mobility lab

Choking election funds for the Congress

Govt should talk more on its steps to protect farmer interests

Stocktaking on the fintech revolution

Finding the right policy for edible oil

Doctor liable to penalty for causing disability

Topics : Neuromarketing Technology Indian Institute of Technology IIT-Madras BS Opinion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon