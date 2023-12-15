New year, new you: A challenging goal

The month of January is named after Janus, the Roman god of new beginnings and transitions. Believing that Janus — often depicted as having two faces in opposite directions —critically looked back at the past year and had a hopeful gaze into the future, Romans made promises of good conduct for the coming year.

As we bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new, millions around the globe are unwittingly keeping alive this ancient Roman tradition in the manifestation of New Year resolutions — to change an undesired trait or behaviour, accomplish a personal goal, or improve life. A