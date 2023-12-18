No jobs and a bleak future: Has the political class failed India's youth?

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 8:53 AM IST

However bizarre the re-enactment of Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Datt throwing bombs and leaflets in the Central Assembly on April 8, 1929, it is important to

6 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 8:53 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com