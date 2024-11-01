Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Nobel for protein folding sparks debate on AI's role in scientific prizes

Nobel for protein folding sparks debate on AI's role in scientific prizes

Many machine learning algorithms start with humans "teaching" them the already known, and then letting the algo loose on existing data where it may find new patterns

In July 2022, this column pointed out that artificial intelligence (AI) had done at least two pieces of research for which it deserved Nobel prizes. One was working out how to efficiently manage magnetic fields that enable controlled nuclear fusion.
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2024 | 11:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In July 2022, this column pointed out that artificial intelligence (AI) had done at least two pieces of research for which it deserved Nobel prizes. One was working out how to efficiently manage magnetic fields that enable controlled nuclear fusion. The other involved understanding the mechanics of protein folding, and making good guesses about the biochemical impact of such protein folding.
 
The 2024 Nobel Prize for Chemistry has just been awarded for the latter, “for computational protein design.” Two computer scientists, Demis Hassabis and John Jumper shared half the Nobel. They conceptualised the “Alphafold” algorithm, which worked out protein folding
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Artificial intelligence Nobel Prize BS Opinion

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon