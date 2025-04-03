Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 11:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Nose in, fingers out: The board's mandate to avoid governance lapses

Nose in, fingers out: The board's mandate to avoid governance lapses

It is fundamentally bad governance to be on both the "buy" and "sell" sides at the same time

board of director
Premium

The thing is, when board members spend more time practising their craft as an extension of the management team, then, in addition to the conflicts we discussed, they have less time to do board work — and gradually the board work begins to suffer. Acc

Rama BijapurkarVinita Bali
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian boards have evolved considerably, pushed by regulation, propelled by markets, and matured with experience and exposure to global governance discourse. Based on our experiences and those of our peers, we want to call out an area that Indian boards need to be more aware, mindful, and cautious about — the Lakshman Rekha that separates the board from the management.
 
Why is this separation important? Because it is fundamentally bad governance to be on both the “buy” and the “sell” side at the same time — be the approving and overseeing entity, as well as be a part of the
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion governance

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon