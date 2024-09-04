Not just lateral appointments, India needs major administrative reforms

The recent kerfuffle over “lateral appointments” misses a bigger problem — the need for major administrative reforms to complement economic reforms. Dealing with India’s bureaucracy, even with an increase in e-services, remains a major complaint of businesses and citizens. If India wants to become a China +1, it must recognise that China conducted a major administrative reform in 1995 — 15 years after it began economic liberalisation — and modernised its government. India recognised the need for it during United Progressive Alliance 1.0 and set up the Second Administration Reform Commission 15 years after we began our