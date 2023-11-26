Not missing either the woods or the trees

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Climate-smart agriculture, which is the need of the hour, requires a judicious integration of trees and shrubs with crop farming and animal husbandry. This concept, technically called agro-forestry, can curtail emissions of greenhouse gases (GHGs) from agricultural farms because trees are good sequesters of environment pollutants, particularly carbon dioxide. It also offers several other gains, including optimal utilisation of land; diversification of farming; improvement in land productivity; preservation of natural biodiversity; enhanced availability of fruits, fodder, fuel-wood, and timber; and more income for farmers. Trees and bushes planted on the periphery of fields also serve as wind-breakers to save crops from storms and high-velocity winds. Besides, well-designed agro-forestry systems can make small farms, which predominate in India, economically viable.
India’s self-determined