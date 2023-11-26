Not missing either the woods or the trees

The enduring spirit of Nepal

Going long on the bond street

Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen review: Brings sensors for smart routines, and more

Demand for green jobs to rise 15-20% every year in next decade: Report

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

Tech glitch: HMA Agro Industries starts trading before 10 am on the NSE

Climate-smart agriculture, which is the need of the hour, requires a judicious integration of trees and shrubs with crop farming and animal husbandry. This concept, technically called agro-forestry, can curtail emissions of greenhouse gases (GHGs) from agricultural farms because trees are good sequesters of environment pollutants, particularly carbon dioxide. It also offers several other gains, including optimal utilisation of land; diversification of farming; improvement in land productivity; preservation of natural biodiversity; enhanced availability of fruits, fodder, fuel-wood, and timber; and more income for farmers. Trees and bushes planted on the periphery of fields also serve as wind-breakers to save crops from storms and high-velocity winds. Besides, well-designed agro-forestry systems can make small farms, which predominate in India, economically viable.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com