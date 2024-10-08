Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / NSS at 75: Strengthening statistical systems for Viksit Bharat by 2047

NSS at 75: Strengthening statistical systems for Viksit Bharat by 2047

The strong connection with academia that existed in the first 20 years needs to be revitalised to support effective policymaking in India's journey towards a Viksit Bharat

Surveys on domestic tourism expenditure, health and household travel will be part of the 80th round of National Sample Survey (NSS), which are expected to be launched by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) next year.
Premium

Representative Picture

S ChandrasekharAmitava Saha
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

This month marks the beginning of the 75th year of the National Sample Survey (NSS). It is an opportune moment to not only acknowledge those who contributed to development of survey design and sampling methods but also reflect on the way forward.

The first survey conducted by the NSS 74 years ago, from October 1950 to March 1951, was a multi-topic survey covering only rural India. It was only in the third round, from August to November 1951, that the survey was extended to cover urban India.  The NSS General Report No 1 mentions that the need to
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Industry-academia collaboration NSSO

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon