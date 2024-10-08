NSS at 75: Strengthening statistical systems for Viksit Bharat by 2047

This month marks the beginning of the 75th year of the National Sample Survey (NSS). It is an opportune moment to not only acknowledge those who contributed to development of survey design and sampling methods but also reflect on the way forward.

The first survey conducted by the NSS 74 years ago, from October 1950 to March 1951, was a multi-topic survey covering only rural India. It was only in the third round, from August to November 1951, that the survey was extended to cover urban India. The NSS General Report No 1 mentions that the need to