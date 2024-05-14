Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nuances of household savings

If corporate investment starts rising, pushing the investment rate (as a percentage of GDP) higher, low NFS will be hard to ignore and likely to hamper a balanced surge in growth

nps savings old age pension
Premium

Representative Picture

Nikhil Gupta
5 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 10:44 PM IST
Household (HH) savings in India consist of two parts — net financial savings (NFS) and physical savings. HH NFS is arrived at after deducting financial liabilities (known as annual borrowing) from gross financial savings (GFS). GFS includes seven key areas: Currencies; deposits (bank and non-bank); insurance; provident and pension funds (P&PF), including the public provident fund (PPF); shares and debentures (S&D); claims on government (small savings); and others. HH physical savings primarily constitute residential real estate (accounting for about two-thirds) and machinery and equipment (owned by producers within the HH sector).

Three key trends have emerged within HH savings in recent
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Household financial savings Financial savings Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 10:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBCCI | Rahul DravidIndia-Iran Chabahar Port DealIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon