Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.01%)
65220.03 + 3.94
Nifty (0.01%)
19396.45 + 2.85
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
38544.30 + 417.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.86%)
5378.05 + 46.10
Nifty Bank (-0.02%)
43993.25 -8.75
Heatmap

Nurturing capex

With foreign investments declining, it is necessary to maintain growth in government capital expenditure

capital expenditure
Premium

A K Bhattacharya
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 10:15 PM IST
Follow Us
Last week, the Union government announced several new projects and schemes, whose total cost is estimated at Rs 1.2 trillion. Deploying over 10,000 electric buses across 169 cities in the country, ramping up the Indian Railways’ freight-carrying capacity by executing seven multi-tracking projects covering 35 districts in nine states, expanding the Digital India footprint, and rolling out the Vishwakarma scheme for financial assistance to artisans and craftspeople were the key proposals that received the Union Cabinet’s approval on August 16.

Of course, not all the expenditure on these projects would be
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

States given capital expenditure targets tied to interest-free loans

Capital expenditure of states shows improvement as year comes to a close

Airports Authority of India plans Rs 4,000-cr capital expenditure in FY24

Capital expenditure by 54 large CPSEs, key depts rose 93% in April-May

The role of sugar substitutes

Free float: The market's missing factor

The World Bank must reform

Does the BJP really need a new Constitution?

Computer import curbs not part of FTP Principles of Restrictions

Topics : Capital Expenditure BS Opinion

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesRaju Punjabi Passed AwayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesBRICS Summit 2023Nitin Gadkari | Bharat NCAPOnion Prices in IndiaLIC | Jio Financial ServicesChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costsLife Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should knowChandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon