Off the cricket pitch, Pakistan has outplayed India on the world stage

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan, by all objective criteria, is a basket case of a state — and should therefore be ignored and dismissed on the world stage. Instead, its leaders have been received warmly in recent weeks by both the American and Chinese Presidents, signed new agreements to boost inward investment, and finalised a landmark defence deal with Saudi Arabia. Tilak Varma might have stayed in to hit a six in the final over and win the Asia Cup for India, but in the game of geopolitics, it is Asim Munir and Shehbaz Sharif who have, as