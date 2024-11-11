Offers in the time of talent crunch: Firms battle for top talent retention

Talent crunch was mentioned prominently across sessions at a recent banking and financial services summit organised by this newspaper in Mumbai. In fact, experts and top executives raised it as one of the biggest concerns facing the industry at this point. Besides the talent crunch crisis, the future of work powered by artificial intelligence (AI) resonated throughout.

While these are early days for AI and its full impact on employment and the job market is yet to be determined, the talent crunch is real and immediate, cutting across sectors, and more so in some industries. It has hit companies so