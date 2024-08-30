On the Buddha's trail: Bodhgaya's transformation must prioritise locals

While presenting the 2024 Union Budget over a month ago, Nirmala Sitharaman — the Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs — announced that the Mahabodhi Temple Corridor in Bodhgaya would be transformed into a “world-class” pilgrim and tourist destination.

This World Heritage Site, of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, is one of India’s crown jewels. It is high time the central government stepped in to dedicate resources towards its development for the “spiritual significance” that the minister emphasised and for its potential to boost diplomatic ties.

The place where the Shakyan prince Siddhartha