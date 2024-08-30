Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / On the Buddha's trail: Bodhgaya's transformation must prioritise locals

On the Buddha's trail: Bodhgaya's transformation must prioritise locals

Apart from looking at the economics of it, the aspiration to create a world-class destination must also take into account the perceptions that people have about Bihar in particular, and India at large

Lord Buddha, Buddha
Premium

Representative Picture

Chintan Girish Modi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 11:52 PM IST
While presenting the 2024 Union Budget over a month ago, Nirmala Sitharaman — the Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs — announced that the Mahabodhi Temple Corridor in Bodhgaya would be transformed into a “world-class” pilgrim and tourist destination.

This World Heritage Site, of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, is one of India’s crown jewels. It is high time the central government stepped in to dedicate resources towards its development for the “spiritual significance” that the minister emphasised and for its potential to boost diplomatic ties.

The place where the Shakyan prince Siddhartha
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon