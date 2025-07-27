One nation, one KYC: Sebi shows the way, other regulators should follow

It wasn’t a shootout or a sting operation that brought down Al Capone. It was a ledger. In The Untouchables (1987), a bespectacled accountant in Eliot Ness’s squad suggests prosecuting Capone not for bootlegging or murder, but for failing to file tax returns. Ness (played by Kevin Costner) initially scoffs—Capone had outmanoeuvred every case by eliminating witnesses. But the money trail didn’t lie. Records of undeclared income led to Capone’s 1932 conviction for tax evasion and over a decade in prison. (Al Capone was a real-life American mafia boss active in the 1920s and 1930s.)

That’s the power of a