Operation rescue teams increasingly relying on robots in disaster zones

India was among the first responders after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar on March 28. Indian rescue teams shared visuals of robots and drones helping in searches for survivors among the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Increasingly, robots and drones are being deployed across the world for search and rescue. The rapid improvement in technology and innovation is providing immense support for disaster management.

Researchers, scientists and technology innovators have created drones and robots of various shapes and sizes to aid rescue teams. Scientists at the University of California, Berkeley, have created what they say is the world's tiniest wireless