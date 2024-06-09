Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Organising for the energy transition

Greater effectiveness will come from improved organisation design in the Union government

energy
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Ajay ShahAkshay Jaitly
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 9:42 PM IST
Sceptics about government bloat in India have long argued that the entire Union government ought to be fitted into 15 ministries and Raisina Hill. Every Cabinet formation is an opportunity to rethink the activities of the Union government. Many areas of mission creep are into areas where government involvement in the economy is unnecessary or even harmful. In the fields where the presence of government is required, the present organisation design often hinders performance.
 
The field of energy is one such. Multiple departments create an environment of silos. The Ministry of Coal pursues the objective of more coal. The Ministry
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion energy sector Raisina hill

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPM Modi oath-taking ceremony LIVEIND vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE ScoreLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon