Our Perry moment: India must avoid cornering itself amid Trump's bullying

Our Perry moment: India must avoid cornering itself amid Trump's bullying

If Mr Trump can bully us, it is because we can be bullied

This is not to defend President Donald Trump’s actions, which remain indefensible. India is right to decry his imposition of forbidding tariffs as unfair, unjustified, and indeed hypocritical. (illustration: Ajay Mohanty)

T N Ninan
7 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

On July 8, 1853, Commodore Matthew Perry sailed into Tokyo Bay with two steam ships and two sloops with sails. He refused when ordered to move to Nagasaki, the port allowed for foreign ships. Likewise, he would not allow local officials to board his ships, insisting that he had a message from the United States (US) President for the Japanese emperor. Perry’s bullying forced Japan to open up on trade, to allow US ships to refuel in Japanese ports, and make other concessions.
 
More importantly, it made Japan (which had only wooden sailing ships) realise
