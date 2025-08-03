Our tariff, non-tariff barriers should be cut in our own interest

Last week, United States (US) President Donald Trump imposed a tariff of 25 per cent on goods from India and threatened to impose further penalties. The new duty rates will apply for goods shipped after this Thursday. The duty exemptions for items like pharmaceuticals, electronics etc. will continue. The higher rates for steel, aluminium etc. announced earlier will also continue.

Our government has said that negotiations for a bilateral trade agree­ment will continue and that national interests, especially those of the farmers and small businesses, will be protected. A US trade delegation is expected in India later this month and