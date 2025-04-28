Monday, April 28, 2025 | 12:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pahalgam attack: Short-term impact of India-Pak actions not too significant

Generally, political and economic measures do not bring about significant changes in policy or behaviour unless they sting the other party enough

In a significant diplomatic break between India and Pakistan in years, Islamabad on Thursday suspended all bilateral agreements with New Delhi in response to India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.
TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 12:00 AM IST

After the terrorist attacks on tourists at Pahalgam in Kashmir, several diplomatic and economic measures have been taken by India and Pakistan with intent to hurt the other. In the short run, these steps may cause very little easily bearable pain
Pakistan has barred all Indian-registered airlines and aircraft owned or leased by Indian operators from entering its airspace.  Indigo, Air India and SpiceJet will now have to take a longer route from north Indian airports to the west incurring more costs. For a while, they can absorb the costs and later, even pass on some burden to the domestic
