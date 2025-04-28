Pahalgam attack: Short-term impact of India-Pak actions not too significant

After the terrorist attacks on tourists at Pahalgam in Kashmir, several diplomatic and economic measures have been taken by India and Pakistan with intent to hurt the other. In the short run, these steps may cause very little easily bearable pain

Pakistan has barred all Indian-registered airlines and aircraft owned or leased by Indian operators from entering its airspace. Indigo, Air India and SpiceJet will now have to take a longer route from north Indian airports to the west incurring more costs. For a while, they can absorb the costs and later, even pass on some burden to the domestic