Pahalgam attack: The Pakistan playbook and messaging from Islamabad

There is a deliberate upping of the ante and a realisation that international support against Indian attack is no longer guaranteed

In a significant diplomatic break between India and Pakistan in years, Islamabad on Thursday suspended all bilateral agreements with New Delhi in response to India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.
The press conference by a group of Pakistani ministers on April 24 has not attracted much attention in India. It should. Among those present were Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.

Shyam Saran
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 11:41 PM IST

In the aftermath of the barbaric terrorist incident in Pahalgam, India announced a series of measures, which in their totality would bring the already meagre relations between India and Pakistan to a virtual cipher. The stoppage of trade, transit, and cross-border travel were to be expected. A new element is putting into abeyance the operation of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 on the division of the waters of the Indus river and its tributaries.
 
The implications of this are unclear. Would this affect the volume of river flows downstream into Pakistan, or stop short of this threshold? Pakistan has
