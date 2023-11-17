Palliatives, not solutions: When politicians hide failures under largesse

Early in 1996, your columnist met the then finance minister, Manmohan Singh, in his North Block office. On being told that the Congress party would not be talking of economic reforms in its forthcoming Lok Sabha election campaign, Dr Singh retorted: “What else is there to talk about?”

The answer has come in all the elections since then: Loan writeoffs, higher-than-market procurement prices for grain, free foodgrain for the majority of consumers, job reservations for new caste categories, unsustainable pension programmes, an ever growing list of freebies and subsidies, and (increasingly) cash handouts. There is also credit taken for developmental work: Building the physical infrastructure, and the progressive provision of basics (toilets, electricity, and internet connectivity). What economists call reforms --