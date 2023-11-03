close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

Planning for megapolises: What to expect from infra boom in NCR and Mumbai

In time we might see the Indian equivalent of the Greater Bay area of southern China. It may be time to plan ahead for better outcomes than we have seen so far in India's cities, writes T N Ninan

Buildings, mumbai skyline
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

T N Ninan
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

For decades, the National Capital Region (comprising Delhi and satellite towns like Gurgaon and Noida) has been the construction capital of the country. The past 15 years have seen one of the world’s big airports being built in stages, along with a vast metro network. Housing, as well as office towers, has come up in the satellite towns, with connecting expressways and metro links. Meanwhile, rules for higher floor-area ratios have facilitated the conversion of existing single residences into multi-storey
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Per capita GDP for Bangladesh higher than India till 2022, says IMF

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Telangana has highest per capita income among all Indian states: MoSPI

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

A coming-out party: Olympics, development and a statement to the world

India's emerging challenge in Bhutan

Whittling down the cost of soldiers

Tech-powered aspirations for Amrit Kaal

India's research riddle

Let the India party continue...

Topics : T N Ninan Weekend Ruminations BS Opinion Infrastructure sector Public Transport Indian Economy

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon