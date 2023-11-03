Planning for megapolises: What to expect from infra boom in NCR and Mumbai

www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
For decades, the National Capital Region (comprising Delhi and satellite towns like Gurgaon and Noida) has been the construction capital of the country. The past 15 years have seen one of the world’s big airports being built in stages, along with a vast metro network. Housing, as well as office towers, has come up in the satellite towns, with connecting expressways and metro links. Meanwhile, rules for higher floor-area ratios have facilitated the conversion of existing single residences into multi-storey