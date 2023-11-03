Planning for megapolises: What to expect from infra boom in NCR and Mumbai

Let the India party continue...

Whittling down the cost of soldiers

A coming-out party: Olympics, development and a statement to the world

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

Telangana has highest per capita income among all Indian states: MoSPI

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Per capita GDP for Bangladesh higher than India till 2022, says IMF

For decades, the National Capital Region (comprising Delhi and satellite towns like Gurgaon and Noida) has been the construction capital of the country. The past 15 years have seen one of the world’s big airports being built in stages, along with a vast metro network. Housing, as well as office towers, has come up in the satellite towns, with connecting expressways and metro links. Meanwhile, rules for higher floor-area ratios have facilitated the conversion of existing single residences into multi-storey

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com