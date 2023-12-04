Sensex (2.05%)
PM Gati Shakti for ease of living

In the last one year, as envisaged by the Prime Minister, social sector ministries have also started using the Gati Shakti NMP in innovative ways

Gati Shakti
The true impact of PMGS is being seen in its increasing usage by stakeholder ministries and departments of government of India, by the states and in the emerging use cases led by local administrators in cities and districts of India

Sumita Dawra
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 10:38 PM IST
Since its launch two years ago, various infrastructure ministries have effectively demonstrated the use of the GIS (geographic information system)-enabled planning platform of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) to plan big-ticket infrastructure projects. Thus, whether it is the ambitious energy corridor of the railways, Bharatmala project of national highways, or port connectivity projects under Sagarmala, are all being planned in compliance with the Gati Shakti approach of holistic, multimodal connectivity to economic centres.
 
In the last one year, as envisaged by the Prime Minister, social sector ministries have also started using the Gati Shakti NMP in innovative ways, demonstrating the immense benefits leading to ease of living for citizens. Cases emerging out of the social sector, particularly
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics : Gati India's infrastructure infrastructure projects Logistics Gati Logistics industry

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 10:37 PM IST

