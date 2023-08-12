PM Modi reopens security debate

In his reply to the no-confidence motion earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought back two vital, contentious and tragic turning points in India’s national security history.

The first, in March 1966, was the use of the Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft to strafe Aizawl — then a district headquarters and now capital of Mizoram — to drive out insurgents. And second, Operation Blue Star, which resulted in the destruction of the Akal Takht, the seat of Sikh spiritual and temporal power located in the Golden Temple complex.