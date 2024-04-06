Politics for nuclear winter

Senior leaders of India's main opposition Congress Party Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with Mallikarjun Kharge, President of the Congress Party, display the party's manifesto for the general election (Photo: REUTERS)

As the combatants ready their manifestos for the 2024 campaign, the first set of opinion polls is with us. I understand the scepticism about news TV channels and the “so what else would you expect from these guys” view among those who support the Bharatiya Janata Party‘s (BJP’s) rivals, but some data is better than data-free analysis.

Left to us journalists and pundits who predict poll outcomes after talking at a few dhabas and with three taxi drivers, we could conveniently give victory to our own favourites and then go to sleep happily. If the results are different, there are