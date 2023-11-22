Populism: The only game in town

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
The results of the ongoing state Assembly elections will be out in about 10 days. Expectedly, it will be sliced and diced by political analysts, particularly in the case of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, to gauge the possibilities for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are in direct contest in these states. However, irrespective of the outcome, from an economic standpoint, it is becoming clear that the political discourse is getting increasingly populist, which is worrying. In fact, it may be difficult for voters to choose because there isn’t much difference among competing parties. From cash transfers to cheaper cooking gas cylinders to higher support prices for farm products, all have been